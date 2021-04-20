Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Declines By 22.2%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 16,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.24. The company had a trading volume of 131,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,477,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

