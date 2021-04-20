Short Interest in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Rises By 37.4%

Apr 20th, 2021

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 in the last ninety days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 318,583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $909.32 million, a PE ratio of -801.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

