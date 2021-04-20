Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Declines By 24.5%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 10,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. 57,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,003. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.