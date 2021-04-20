Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Drops By 19.4%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 335,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CECE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CECE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,847. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $273.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $82.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.72 million. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

