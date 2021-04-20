Short Interest in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Drops By 23.0%

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 764,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

UFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Domtar stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $40.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

