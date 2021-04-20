Short Interest in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Decreases By 21.2%

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $623.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

