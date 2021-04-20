Short Interest in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Declines By 23.3%

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32. ePlus has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at $965,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after buying an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 132,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

