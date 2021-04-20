Short Interest in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Increases By 26.5%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ESGC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 705,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,914,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Eros STX Global has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eros STX Global stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

