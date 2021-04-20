Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Grows By 29.2%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Field Trip Health stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.