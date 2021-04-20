Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Grows By 29.2%

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Field Trip Health stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit