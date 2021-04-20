Short Interest in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Grows By 39.8%

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in GAN by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GAN during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

