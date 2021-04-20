Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Declines By 24.2%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 20,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,789,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

