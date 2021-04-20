Short Interest in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Declines By 18.3%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,943,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 12,169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVPAF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

IVPAF stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

