Short Interest in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Drops By 20.6%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:JP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Jupai has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 15.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jupai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Jupai worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

