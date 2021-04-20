Short Interest in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Decreases By 18.7%

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 832,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $129,657,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.
