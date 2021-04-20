Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Drops By 22.0%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Parks! America has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.64.
Parks! America Company Profile
