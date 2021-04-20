Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Drops By 22.0%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRKA opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Parks! America has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

