Short Interest in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Decreases By 22.4%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,417. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

