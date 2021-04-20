Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Decreases By 22.6%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,739,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 3,539,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,479.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Resona from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS RSNHF opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Resona has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

