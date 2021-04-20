Short Interest in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Decreases By 19.3%

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $63,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,717. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.