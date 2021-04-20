Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Expands By 41.9%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRF opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

