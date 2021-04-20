Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Expands By 41.9%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRF opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27.
