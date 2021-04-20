Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Decreases By 23.2%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Shineco worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shineco stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Shineco has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

