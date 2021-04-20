Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Rises By 27.8%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHCF opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.