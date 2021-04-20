Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Rises By 27.8%

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHCF opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit