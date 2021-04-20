Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Grows By 33.3%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SPHRY opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Starpharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Get Starpharma alerts:

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.