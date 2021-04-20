Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Increases By 42.4%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 306,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SDPI stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

