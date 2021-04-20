Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Drops By 24.4%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 513,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 352.6 days.

Shares of SZKMF opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.