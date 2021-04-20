Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Drops By 18.8%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 263,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 553,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OLB opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08.

Separately, Aegis raised their price target on The OLB Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

