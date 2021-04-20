Short Interest in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Expands By 36.2%

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

