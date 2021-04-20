Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Grows By 27.5%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. XOMA has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $405.40 million, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XOMA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in XOMA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in XOMA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

