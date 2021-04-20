SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 587 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $19,752.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,520.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.