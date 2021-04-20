Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of SBSW opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is currently 13,800.00%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.