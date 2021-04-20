Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.44. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 36,256 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is currently 13,800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

