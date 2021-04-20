Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Silgan traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 18026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Silgan Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.