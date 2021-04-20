Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $112.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an inline rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.12.

Shares of SPG opened at $116.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

