SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $198.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.88.

SITE stock opened at $177.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $184.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,428 shares of company stock worth $4,242,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.