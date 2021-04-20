Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SKX opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.26.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

