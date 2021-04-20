SL Green Realty (SLG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLG stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

