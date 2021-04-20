SL Green Realty’s (SLG) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,996,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

