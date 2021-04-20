Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective lifted by CIBC to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$33.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.66. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$10.65 and a 52-week high of C$33.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.81%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

