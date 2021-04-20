Smith Micro Software’s (SMSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

SMSI stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $279.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.