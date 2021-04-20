Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 14,943 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,635,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $604,687.59.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30.

Shares of SNAP traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,942,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,972,057. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

