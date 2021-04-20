Snap (SNAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Snap has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,047 shares of company stock valued at $11,121,872 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

