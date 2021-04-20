Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.47

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.47 ($20.55) and traded as high as €22.67 ($26.67). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €22.55 ($26.52), with a volume of 1,983,268 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.00 ($23.53).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.47.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

