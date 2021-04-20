Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soliton will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 46.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 19.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soliton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

