Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Up 0.5%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.94. 373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sompo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

