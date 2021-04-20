Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

