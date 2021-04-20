Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Earnings History for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit