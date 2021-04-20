SparkPoint 1-Day Volume Tops $5.11 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $83.30 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00066361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00089147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.28 or 0.00637840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

