SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Raised by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPYG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.18. 25,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,369. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $60.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

