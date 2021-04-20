SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $17,849,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $16,772,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $493.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.66 and its 200-day moving average is $426.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $269.62 and a 12-month high of $497.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

