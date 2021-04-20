Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,837 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 2.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.94. 10,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $57.57 and a 52 week high of $112.02.

