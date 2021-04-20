Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 60,407 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,407 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of BATS:IDHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. 1,369 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

