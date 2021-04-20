Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post earnings of ($2.42) per share for the quarter.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.39. 15,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

